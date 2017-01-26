Jan 26 Diamondcorp Plc :

* Update in respect of proposed placing

* Board has decided to delay admission of placing shares and fee shares on AIM to 31 january 2017

* Expected that admission of placing shares and fee shares will become effective on altx on or before 3 February 2017

* AMCU has been engaging constructively with management in an effort to reach a workable agreement

* We are pleased to say that such an agreement has been reached in principle today

* Agreement remains subject to satisfactory documentation and final terms.

* Regrettably, Deloitte & Touche, business rescue practitioner of Lace Diamond Mines (Pty) Limited has thus far been unable to reach agreement with secured lender

* Without agreement on these points, board will be unable to proceed and Diamondcorp will likely need to be placed into administration.