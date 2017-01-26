BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 26 TechnipFMC :
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
* A subsidiary of TechnipFMC has entered into an agreement with Inpex operations Australia for riserless light well intervention (RLWI) services in Ichthys field, 220-kilometers offshore of Western Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.