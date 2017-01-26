Jan 26 Stmicroelectronics

* Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 net revenues up 3.5 pct sequentially and 11.5 pct year-over-year

* Q4 gross margin of 37.5 pct, above our guidance

* Q4 net revenues totaled $1.86 billion, gross margin was 37.5 pct, and net earnings were $112 million or $0.13 per share.

* In Q4 we continued to see sustained demand

* Sees momentum of second half of 2016 to continue entering 2017

* Q4 operating income (US GAAP) $129 million versus $25 million year ago

* Expect our Q1 to reflect better than normal seasonality, with a sequential net revenues decline of about 2.4 pct at midpoint

* Q4 net profit attributable to parent company (US GAAP) $112 million versus $2 million year ago

* Expect a gross margin of about 37.0 pct at midpoint in Q1

* Expects Q1 2017 revenues to decrease about 2.4 pct on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points

* Expect to invest approximately $1 billion to $1.1 billion in 2017

* Investing in 300mm front-end manufacturing and in back-end assembly and test to support new products

* Anticipates a newly won program to ramp with substantial revenues in second half of 2017

* Company expects Q1 2017 revenues to decrease about 2.4% on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points

* Gross margin in Q1 is expected to be about 37.0 pct plus or minus 2.0 percentage point