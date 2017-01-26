BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 26 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* Reports FY net revenues of 19.0 million Swiss francs ($19.02 million)(+340% year-on-year) from sales of its lead product Raxone for treatment of leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON)
* By end of 2016 Santhera held 49.8 million Swiss francs in cash and cash equivalents (end of 2015: 76.9 million francs).
* For 2016, company expects a net result of -33 million to -38 million Swiss francs
* For 2017, Santhera expects net sales of Raxone for currently approved indication to reach 21 million to 23 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9988 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.