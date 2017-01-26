Jan 26 Countryside Properties Plc :

* Says Q1 2017 trading statement

* Says Q1 total completions up 23 pct to 581 units (Q1 2016: 471 units)

* Says Q1 underlying sales price growth of 4 pct to a private average selling price of 443,000 stg (Q1 2016: 507,000 stg)

* Says Q1 net reservation rates 1 up 20 pct at 0.73 (Q1 2016: 0.61)

* While there remains some uncertainty over brexit transition, strong customer demand, low interest rates and continued government support give us great confidence

* Saysq1 open sales outlets up 44 pct to 46 (Q1 2016: 32)

* Remain firmly on track to deliver our medium term growth targets

* Says record private forward order book up 76 pct to 292.9 mln stg (Q1 2016: 166.4 mln stg)

* Says outlet growth and net reservation rates have remained strong throughout Q1

* Says weakness at top end of market being more than compensated for by strong performance at lower price points

* Brexit uncertainty remains but strong customer demand, low interest rates and continued government support give us great confidence