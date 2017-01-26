Wall St Weekahead-Switch it up this year: Buy in May, till November stay
NEW YORK, May 26 "Sell in May and go away" is perhaps the oldest saw on Wall Street, but it appears there's no shortage of U.S. mutual funds doing exactly that this year.
Jan 26 (Reuters) -
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources Source text - on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 "Sell in May and go away" is perhaps the oldest saw on Wall Street, but it appears there's no shortage of U.S. mutual funds doing exactly that this year.
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic arrested 11 people on Monday and are seeking to charge three lawmakers in connection with $92 million in bribes the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht admitted paying to obtain public works contracts.