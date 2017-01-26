BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 26 Pharming Group NV :
* Announces issue of new stock as a result of conversion of amortizing bonds
* Total number of shares issued in conversions is 10,823,881 ordinary shares
* Amount of amortizing bonds outstanding is reduced from 45.0 million euros ($48.32 million) to 41.9 million euros
* New shares represent 2.38 pct of issued share capital of company prior to issue, and 2.32 pct of enlarged issued share capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.