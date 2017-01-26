Jan 26 Pharming Group NV :

* Announces issue of new stock as a result of conversion of amortizing bonds

* Total number of shares issued in conversions is 10,823,881 ordinary shares

* Amount of amortizing bonds outstanding is reduced from 45.0 million euros ($48.32 million) to 41.9 million euros

* Total number of shares issued in conversions is 10,823,881 ordinary shares

* Amount of amortizing bonds outstanding is reduced from 45.0 million euros ($48.32 million) to 41.9 million euros

* New shares represent 2.38 pct of issued share capital of company prior to issue, and 2.32 pct of enlarged issued share capital of company