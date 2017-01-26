BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Jan 26 Biosynex SA :
* FY 2016 revenue 27.0 million euros ($29.01 million) versus 20.1 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.