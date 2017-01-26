Jan 26 Rank Group Plc :
* Half-Year results for six months ended Dec. 31 2016
* Like-For-Like group revenue up 2 pct
* HY digital revenue up 11 pct; digital platform stable and
performing well
* HY like-for-like retail revenue flat in period
* Improving trends in retail casino and UK digital in Q2
over Q1
* Digital operations restructured to drive further future
growth
* HY debt levels 37 pct lower than prior year with leverage
down to 0.3x
* Continued strong dividend growth with interim dividend of
2.0p, up 11 pct year-on-year
* "first half of group's financial year has seen challenging
trading conditions for both our retail casino and bingo
businesses, with strong comparable figures in previous year"
* Both businesses showed a year-on-year improvement from
quarter to quarter
* Digital business continues to grow strongly and there
remains significant potential for this channel as we deliver
improvements in H2
* Despite increased inflationary and employment costs, we
have detailed plans to improve H2 operating profit and remain
confident that group will make good strategic progress in 2017
* As a result, board expects that full year results will be
in line with market forecasts
