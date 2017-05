Jan 26 Sligro Food Group NV :

* FY net profit 73 million euros ($78.39 million) versus 74.9 million euros in Reuters poll

* FY EBITDA 156 million euros versus 158 million euros in Reuters poll

* Proposes a dividend of 1.30 euros per share

* In view of the retirement of Mr Nühn, Mr Rijna has been appointed the new chairman of the board Source text: bit.ly/2jzIUaY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)