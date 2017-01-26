BRIEF-Demetra Investment Public Q1 net results swing to profit of 2.7 million euros
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Jan 26 3i Group Plc
* Q3 performance update
* Nav per share of 558 pence and total return of 24.1% at 31 december 2016
* Cash realisations of £917 million in nine months to 31 december 2016 from our private equity business
* Year to date private equity cash investment to £356 million
* Infrastructure announced launch of a new £700 million fund, managed by 3i, to acquire a portfolio of european infrastructure assets
* 3I is set for a strong close to current financial year
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE SAINT-ETIENNE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)