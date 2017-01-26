Jan 26 3i Group Plc

* Q3 performance update

* Nav per share of 558 pence and total return of 24.1% at 31 december 2016

* Cash realisations of £917 million in nine months to 31 december 2016 from our private equity business

* Year to date private equity cash investment to £356 million

* Infrastructure announced launch of a new £700 million fund, managed by 3i, to acquire a portfolio of european infrastructure assets

* 3I is set for a strong close to current financial year