Jan 26 SSP Group Plc :

* First quarter trading update

* SSP has had a good start to new financial year and expectations for full year remain unchanged.

* Revenue increased by 4.3 pct on a constant currency basis, comprising like-for-like sales growth of 2.4 pct and net contract gains of 1.9 pct

* We completed initial investment to create a joint venture with travel food services ("tfs") in india in december 2016 and this added a further 1.1 pct to sales

* Total group revenue increase in q1 to 5.4 pct

* Total group revenue growth at actual exchange rates was 18.7 pct

* Expect to have acquired initial 33 pct stake in tfs in full by end of february 2017.

* Like-For-Like sales growth in uk and continental europe has remained positive

* In north america positive trends seen in 2016 have continued through q1 of 2017

* In rest of world, like-for-like sales growth is in line with our expectations. Pipeline of new contracts remains encouraging.

* Overall impact on revenue of movement of foreign in q1 compared to same period last year was approximately 13 pct

* Expect a positive currency impact on full year revenue of approximately 7 pct

* New financial year has started in line with our expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)