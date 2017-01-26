BW Offshore CEO sees recovery in contract awards
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
Jan 26 Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
* Discretionary funds outflows fell to 0.2 bln pounds (Q1 2016: 0.3 bln) in quarter as a result of lower outflows from direct discretionary clients.
* Q1 net discretionary funds inflows increased to £0.5bn excluding transfers, representing 6.9% annualised growth (q1 2016: £0.3bn, 4.8% p.a.).
* Total funds grew to £36.4bn (q1 2016: £33.2bn, fy 2016: £35.4bn)
* Acquisition of duncan lawrie asset management ltd ("dlam"), announced on 19 december 2016, is expected to complete in second half of current financial year.
* Momentum behind our growth strategy has continued to build during q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.