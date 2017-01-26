Jan 26 CMC Markets Plc

* Q3 interim management statement

* Q3 saw some improvement in client trading activity from previous quarter

* Net operating income for period in-line with same period last year

* Active clients continued to grow, increasing by 13 pct from same period last year to 41,234

* Lower revenue per client, which was 13 pct below same period last year

* It is difficult to quantify accurately scale of impact that proposed regulatory changes will have on client behaviour

* As group enters final quarter of financial year, it is not possible to determine whether recent uplift in client activity that we have seen will be sustained

* Operating costs continue to be well controlled and in-line with guidance

* Are engaging fully with our regulatory bodies

* Will be evolving our product offer to limit clients' downside risk with launch of a limited risk account and continue to offer our guaranteed stop loss order

* Sector will clearly continue to be challenging while structure and timings of regulatory changes are confirmed