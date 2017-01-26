Jan 26 CMC Markets Plc
* Q3 interim management statement
* Q3 saw some improvement in client trading activity from
previous quarter
* Net operating income for period in-line with same period
last year
* Active clients continued to grow, increasing by 13 pct
from same period last year to 41,234
* Lower revenue per client, which was 13 pct below same
period last year
* It is difficult to quantify accurately scale of impact
that proposed regulatory changes will have on client behaviour
* As group enters final quarter of financial year, it is not
possible to determine whether recent uplift in client activity
that we have seen will be sustained
* Operating costs continue to be well controlled and in-line
with guidance
* Are engaging fully with our regulatory bodies
* Will be evolving our product offer to limit clients'
downside risk with launch of a limited risk account and continue
to offer our guaranteed stop loss order
* Sector will clearly continue to be challenging while
structure and timings of regulatory changes are confirmed
