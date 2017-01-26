Jan 26 Whitbread Plc :
* Good total sales growth of 8.6 pct for q3
* On track to deliver full year results in line with
expectations
* In quarter our brands continued to win market share
growing total sales by 8.6 pct and like for like sales by 1.7
pct
* Trading since end of quarter is such that we expect to
deliver full year results in line with expectations.
* We have opened 15 hotels in uk since start of year,
increasing number of rooms available by 9.7 pct
* Like for like sales grew by 1.8 pct benefitting from our
hotel extension programme which, as expected, diluted our like
for like revpar, which was down 1.3 pct.
* In quarter, costa delivered total sales growth of 12.5 pct
and good like for like sales growth of 4.3 pct
* This performance was supported by its new advertising and
promotional campaigns and benefitted from timing of quarter end,
which included a strong start to christmas period
* For comparable period, to 26 november, excluding this
timing benefit, costa's like for like sales growth was 2.9 pct
*3
* Year to date we opened 186 net new stores worldwide and
installed 1,266 costa express machines
* We now expect to install at least 1,500 new costa express
machines this financial year.
