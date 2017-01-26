Jan 26 Card Factory Plc

* A good christmas trading period, with improved like-for-like performance

* A good christmas trading period against a strong prior year comparative

* Like-For-Like store sales returned to growth within historic range in final quarter of financial year

* Year-To-Date like-for-like store sales growth improved to +0.4% (11 months ended 31 december 2015: +2.8%)

* Total year-to-date sales growth of +4.3% (11 months ended 31 december 2015: +8.1%)

* 51 net new stores opened in period in line with historic and projected roll-out rate

* Board is confident of delivering full year underlying profit before tax for current financial year slightly ahead of analyst consensus*

* Group delivered a good level of growth in christmas period driven by a combination of like-for-like sales growth and new store roll out.

* Against a strong prior year comparative, card factory stores delivered a good christmas trading performance with cumulative like-for-likes for

* Including sales from cardfactory.co.uk, total card factory year-to-date like-for-like sales grew by 0.5%

* Continue to target medium term sales growth of at least 10% per annum for this business.

* Group continues to be highly cash generative.