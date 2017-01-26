German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 Fuller Smith & Turner Plc :
* Trading over important Christmas and new year period has been strong
* Like for like sales in managed pubs and hotels for last 10 weeks increasing by 7.4 pct
* For 43 week period, like for like sales in managed pubs and hotels increased by 3.7 pct, like for like profits in tenanted inns division were down by 1 pct
* Like for like profits in tenanted inns rising by 2 pct and total beer and cider volumes in Fuller's Beer Company increasing by 1 pct
* For 43 week period total beer and cider volumes in fuller's beer company decreased by 4 pct.
* We are facing increasing cost pressures including a steep rise in business rates, an increase in national living wage and introduction of apprenticeship levy
* "last 10 weeks have been particularly strong" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)