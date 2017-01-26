German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 Jimmy Choo Plc
* Revenue of 364m stg, up 15 pct (2 pct at constant currency)
* Retail revenue grew 17 pct to 244m stg (4 pct at constant currency)
* Stronger final quarter resulted in lfl in second half improving to 2 pct and an overall lfl for year of -1 pct
* Wholesale revenue grew 8 pct to 107m stg(-4 pct at constant currency) with planned reduced purchasing by usa department stores offset by growth across all other regions
* Anticipate delivering underlying profits in line with expectations for 2016
* See improving trends across all regions and are well positioned to take advantage of a stronger marketplace
* Will deliver on strong current growth expectations for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)