Jan 26 MHP SA :

* Says poultry production volumes in Q4 2016 increased by 8 percent to 158,240 tonnes

* Says MHP's sales to third parties in Q4 2016 increased by 10% to 142,580 tonnes

* Says in Q4 2016 volume of chicken meat export was 54 percent higher than in Q4 2015 constituting 48,390 tonnes