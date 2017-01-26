BRIEF-Kaihan says food-poisoning incident
* Says customers of a Hikoneshi-based branch restaurant of the co had symptom of food poisoning on May 19
Jan 26 Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries Co
* H1 net profit EGP 24.4 million versus EGP 19.8 million year ago
* H1 revenue EGP 591.7 million versus EGP 557.1 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2kvL0Zi) Further company coverage:
* Says customers of a Hikoneshi-based branch restaurant of the co had symptom of food poisoning on May 19
* March quarter net loss 4.2 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago