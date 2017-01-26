German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 China Outfitters Holdings Ltd -
* Group's unaudited net profit for year ended 31 december 2016 is expected to decrease significantly by at least 50%
* Decline of net profit attributable to decrease in revenue of group arising from weak retail market sentiment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)