German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 Wang Tai Holdings Ltd
* On 11 January 2017 unit entered into sale and purchase agreements with three shareholders
* Deal with three shareholders of target company
* Vendors agreed to sell, in aggregate, approximately 53.0% of issued share capital of target company
* Trading in shares will remain suspended pending publication of announcement regarding details of acquisition placing,application for whitewash waiver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)