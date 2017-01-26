BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Barclays Plc
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
* Reid Marsh and Jaideep Khanna have been appointed co-heads for asia pacific - FT citing memo
* Barclays CEO position for Asia will remain unfilled - FT citing memo Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago