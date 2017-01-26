Jan 26 First Credit Finance Group Ltd

* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and chargors

* Lender has agreed to grant facility in principal amount of up to hk$15.6 million

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: