German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 Qinqin Foodstuffs Group Cayman Co Ltd
* Expected that group may record a substantial decrease in its consolidated net profit for year ended 31 december 2016
Expected results due to recognition of one-off expenses of about rmb23 million in consolidated income statement of group for year ended 31 dec 2016
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE