Jan 26 Ihh Healthcare Bhd

* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Ynh Hospitality Sdn Bhd and Kar Sin, a unit of Ynh Property Berhad

* Deal for a total consideration of 63 million rgt

* Deal for acquisition of parcel of freehold land together with a five-storey purpose-built private hospital