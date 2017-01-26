BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 26 Ihh Healthcare Bhd
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Ynh Hospitality Sdn Bhd and Kar Sin, a unit of Ynh Property Berhad
* Deal for a total consideration of 63 million rgt
* Deal for acquisition of parcel of freehold land together with a five-storey purpose-built private hospital Source (bit.ly/2kw2VPw) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.