German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 Cycle & Carriage Bintang Bhd
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Kamco Aluminium Sdn to acquire piece of leasehold land
* Deal for a total cash consideration of 59.8 million rgt
* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have a significant impact on the earnings and earnings per share of CCB Source text (bit.ly/2kwhiDC) Further company coverage:
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)