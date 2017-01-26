Jan 26 Cycle & Carriage Bintang Bhd

* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Kamco Aluminium Sdn to acquire piece of leasehold land

* Deal for a total cash consideration of 59.8 million rgt

* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have a significant impact on the earnings and earnings per share of CCB