BRIEF-Kaihan says food-poisoning incident
* Says customers of a Hikoneshi-based branch restaurant of the co had symptom of food poisoning on May 19
Jan 26 Hanbo Enterprises Holdings Ltd -
* Was informed by plus value international that it disposed of 90mln shares of company at hk$2.739 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says customers of a Hikoneshi-based branch restaurant of the co had symptom of food poisoning on May 19
* March quarter net loss 4.2 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago