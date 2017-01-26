BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 26 DiaSorin SpA :
* Launches test Liaison FGF 23, an automated marker for chronic kidney disease
* Liaison FGF 23 to be available worldwide with the exception of the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.