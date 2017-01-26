BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 26 Uem Edgenta Bhd
* Rimbunan Melati Sdn Bhd has commenced legal proceedings against Ek Integrated Construction Sdn Bhd
* Rimbunan's solicitors had informed uemed on 26 Jan that they have accordingly filed writ of summons and statement of claim bearing suit against defendant
* Rimbunan claims that defendant had breached its obligations to Rimbunan under piling contract and building contract that defendant had entered into
* Rimbunan claims that defendant failed in carrying out its obligations causing Rimbunan to suffer losses of 11 million rgt as at Jan 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2kn56Ws) Further company coverage:
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.