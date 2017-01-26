Jan 26 Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd -

* Lau Wan Po has been appointed as a non-executive director and vice chairman of company

* Pang Chung Fai Benny has been re-designated from an independent non-executive director to an executive director

* Shen Wei has resigned as executive director of company

* Pang Chung Fai Benny has been appointed as vice chairman of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: