Jan 26 Endo International Plc
* Endo announces actions to drive greater efficiency and
business alignment
* Endo International - Restructuring actions primarily
relate to co's corporate functions and Branded Pharmaceutical
research and development functions in Malvern, PA and Chestnut
Ridge, NY
* Endo International Plc - Restructuring actions will reduce
Endo's work force by approximately 90 full-time positions
* Says Endo expects to realize approximately $40 million to
$50 million in annual run rate pre-tax cost savings by q4 of
2017
* Endo International Plc - Restructuring actions will result
in restructuring cash charges of approximately $15 million to
$20 million
* Endo International expects to invest portion of cost
savings in co's core product franchises and new product
development programs
