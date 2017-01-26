German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
* Dec fresh fruit bunches production 285,602mt; dec rubber production 365,927 kg
* Dec crude palm oil produced 219,392 mt; dec palm kernel produced 52,885 mt Source text (bit.ly/2kw6Yvm) Further company coverage:
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)