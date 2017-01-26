Jan 26 Imperial Brands Plc :

* Withdrawal of AGM resolution

* No longer intends to seek shareholders' approval for proposal at AGM and that directors' remuneration policy

* Directors' remuneration policy and its associated metrics as approved by shareholders at AGM held in 2015 will continue to apply

* While we received considerable support, it is clear that views have changed over time and right course now is to withdraw resolution - chairman