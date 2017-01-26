BRIEF-Wistil Q1 net profit up at 3.6 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 72.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 68.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 26 Imperial Brands Plc :
* Withdrawal of AGM resolution
* No longer intends to seek shareholders' approval for proposal at AGM and that directors' remuneration policy
* Directors' remuneration policy and its associated metrics as approved by shareholders at AGM held in 2015 will continue to apply
* While we received considerable support, it is clear that views have changed over time and right course now is to withdraw resolution - chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 72.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 68.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
JOHANNESBURG, May 29 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett reported a 45 percent rise in full-year earnings on Monday, helped by higher export prices and improved local prices.