German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 Easy Repay Finance & Investment Ltd
* Lender entered into loan agreement with borrower, pursuant to which lender agreed to grant an unsecured loan in amount of hk$10 million
* Lender Yvonne Credit Service Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)