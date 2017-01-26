BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
Jan 26 Jason Holdings Limited
* Adjournment Of Hearing For Bankruptcy Applications Against Directors Of The Company
* Board of company makes further announcement regarding bankruptcy applications taken out by anz against directors of company
* Court further adjourned bankruptcy applications against both of them to 9 february 2017 for settlement discussions between them and anz
