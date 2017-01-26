Jan 26 Standard Life Plc

* Directorate change

* With effect from 1 March 2017, Paul Matthews, CEO UK & Europe Pensions And Savings will stand down as an executive director

* Barry o'Dwyer, currently CEO Standard Life Assurance Limited, will be appointed to board as an executive director

* Paul matthews will retire from company on 31 August 2017