Jan 26 Spur Corporation Ltd

* Sales update for the six months ended 31 December 2016

* Increased total franchised restaurant sales from continuing operations by 10.4 pct to 3.8 billion rand in six months to Dec 2016

* International restaurant sales, excluding UK, increased by 9.3 pct on a constant exchange rate basis.

* Franchised restaurant sales in S.Africa grew by 10.2 pct, with sales from international restaurants, excluding UK, increasing by 12.0 pct in rand terms.