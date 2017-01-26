German's BayWa appoints new head of grain trading in Germany
HAMBURG, May 29 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.
Jan 26 Spur Corporation Ltd
* Sales update for the six months ended 31 December 2016
* Increased total franchised restaurant sales from continuing operations by 10.4 pct to 3.8 billion rand in six months to Dec 2016
* International restaurant sales, excluding UK, increased by 9.3 pct on a constant exchange rate basis.
* Franchised restaurant sales in S.Africa grew by 10.2 pct, with sales from international restaurants, excluding UK, increasing by 12.0 pct in rand terms.
* NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE