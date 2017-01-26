BRIEF-Tonna electronique FY net loss 117,000 euros versus loss of 89,000 euros year ago
* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 236,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 293,000 YEAR AGO
Jan 26 Unima 2000 SA :
* Signs 2.1 million zloty ($517,547.32) net deal with Nowy Styl Sp. z o.o. for development of telecommunications system on Avaya platform
* The works to be completed till June 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0576 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.