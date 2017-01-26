BRIEF-SCBSM Q3 rental revenue up at EUR 4.7 mln
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Ppf Group Nv :
* Cellestia Biotech - raises CHF 8 million seed financing from private investors, PPF group to advance lead anti-cancer compound CB-103 to clinical development stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.