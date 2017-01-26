BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 26 PulteGroup Inc
* PulteGroup reports financial results for 2016 fourth quarter
* PulteGroup Inc - home sale revenues for Q4 totaled $2.4 bln, an increase of 21 pct over prior year
* PulteGroup Inc - qtrly unit backlog increased 10 pct to 7,422 homes
* PulteGroup Inc says for quarter, net new orders increased 15 pct over prior year to 4,202 homes
* PulteGroup Inc says year-end backlog of 7,422 homes, valued at $2.9 bln, compares with prior year backlog of 6,731 homes, valued at $2.5 bln
* PulteGroup Inc says dollar value of Q4 orders increased 22 pct over prior year to $1.7 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.