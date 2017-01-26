Jan 26 Banc Of California Inc :

* Banc of California - on Jan 25 co, administrative agent, lenders under co's $75 million revolving credit line entered into amendment of credit agreement

* Banc of California-agreement extended time period for co to deliver consolidated financial statements for quarter ended sept 30, 2016 to administrative agent to march 1, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2jt0gZs) Further company coverage: