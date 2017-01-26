BRIEF-Demetra Investment Public Q1 net results swing to profit of 2.7 million euros
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Jan 26 Avic International Holding Hk Ltd -
* Profit warning
* Expects to record a substantial loss for year ended 31 December 2016
* Loss resulted from unsatisfactory performance of property development and investment business and certain investments held by group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE SAINT-ETIENNE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)