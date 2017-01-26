BRIEF-SCBSM Q3 rental revenue up at EUR 4.7 mln
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 First Bancorp
* First Bancorp. announces earnings for quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.11
* Qtrly net interest income increased by $2.9 million to $121.1 million, compared to $118.2 million for Q3 of 2016
* First Bancorp qtrly net interest margin was 4.30 percent, up 24 basis points from Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.