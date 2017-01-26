UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
Jan 26 Pfizer Inc :
* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from phase 2 study of investigational clostridium difficile vaccine for the prevention of c. Difficile infection
* Pfizer Inc - Pfizer's c. Difficile vaccine candidate to commence phase 3 study in first half of 2017
* Pfizer Inc - Pfizer's c. Difficile vaccine candidate to commence phase 3 study in first half of 2017
* Pfizer Inc - based on findings from pre-planned interim analysis, Pfizer's c. Difficile vaccine candidate will progress into phase 3 in first half of 2017
* Pfizer Inc- based on findings from pre-planned interim analysis, Pfizer's c. Difficile vaccine candidate will progress into phase 3 in first half of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.