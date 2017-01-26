Jan 26 SL Green Realty Corp :

* SL Green, National Pension Service Of Korea and Hines form joint venture for ownership of one vanderbilt

* SL Green Realty Corp - announced that it has sold a 27.6 pct interest in one vanderbilt avenue to National Pension Service Of Korea

* SL Green Realty Corp - it has sold a a 1.4 pct interest to Hines Interest Lp

* SL Green Realty Corp - NPS and Hines have committed aggregate equity to project totaling no less than $525 million

* SL Green Realty Corp - construction is expected to be complete in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: