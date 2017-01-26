Jan 26 Oshkosh Corp :

* Oshkosh- believe construction-driven demand will not be adequate to fully offset anticipated reduced access equipment replacement demand

* Oshkosh- "we may not be able to execute on our move strategy"

* Oshkosh-Recent explosion, fire in one of dodge center, minnesota production facilities may impact expectations of future results in commercial segment