BRIEF-Nicolas Wertans appointed CEO of Elior France
NICOLAS WERTANS APPOINTED CEO OF ELIOR FRANCE
Jan 26 Billion Industrial Holdings Ltd :
Increased its subscription of wealth management products subscribed with China Merchants Bank by total principal amount of RMB150 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT 3.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO