Jan 26 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS :

* Q4 2016 turnover at 162.9 million euros ($174.03 million) versus 152.9 million euros year ago

* Q4 2016 net profit at 7.9 million euros down 25.4 percent versus year ago

* Says decrease in Q4 net profit due to revaluation of assets, lower margin after incease of employee wages

Source text: bit.ly/2jttxD8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9361 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)