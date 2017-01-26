Jan 26 CARBO Ceramics Inc :
* On Jan 20, Co entered into Master Purchase Agreement for
Goods and Services with one of its customers, Halliburton Energy
Services Inc
* Master Purchase Agreement for Goods and Services has a 4
year term, which may be extended for an additional 4 years-SEC
filing
* MPA replaces Co's Proppant Supply Agreement with
Halliburton Energy Services, dated August 8, 2008, which expired
as of June 30, 2016
* Master Purchase Agreement provides Halliburton limited
volume discounts
* Master Purchase Agreement gives Halliburton exclusive
right to review new products/technologies of CARBO prior to
commercialization
Source text: (bit.ly/2k7U7TC)
